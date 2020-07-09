Delhi HC extends order restraining police from circulating evidence collected against Pinjra Tod activist

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended its interim order restraining Delhi Police from issuing any statements or circulating information regarding allegations and evidence allegedly collected against Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita to any person including media and social media till July 15.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru listed the matter for further hearing on July 15.

The court was hearing Kalita's plea seeking to stop all leaks of allegations against her to the media. She has alleged that the Delhi Police is leaking information to the media, which is seeking to establish her guilty before the trial has even begun. She said that the leaks to the media can cause severe undesirable effects during the pendency of the case.



She has sought to restrain and prevent the Delhi police from further selective leaks related to the case.



Kalita said that the Delhi Police has, through a media note, and selective leaks to the media on contents of charge-sheets, caused immense damage to the reputation and fundamental right to a fair trial and a presumption of innocence.



She was arrested in connection with a case related to the protest against Citizen Amendment Act in Jafrabad area and was granted bail. Soon after getting bail in the anti-CAA protest case, she was arrested in another matter related to north-east violence being probed by Delhi Police and is currently undergoing judicial custody in the matter. (ANI)

