Delhi HC extends parole, by 3 months, of 1984 riots convict Captain Bhagmal

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended by three months the parole of retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, convicted and sentenced to a life term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, stating that he was over 90 years of age.

Justice Suresh Kait while allowing the extension on his application stated that "keeping in view the fact that the age of petitioner is more than 90 years, I hereby extend the parole of the petitioner for a further period of three months on the same terms and conditions as imposed vide order dated March 20, 2020".

"The said period of three months shall be reckoned from the date of release of the applicant and after the expiry of three months, the applicant shall surrender before the Jail Superintendent concerned," read the court order.

The petition was filed by Advocate Alok Tripathi for Captain Bhagmal for extension of parole for a further period of three months under Article 226 of the Constitution of India in pursuance to FIR for the offences punishable under section 302 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In his plea, he stated that his medical condition is severe and he is completely incapacitated to do his daily chores.

The petition stated that the condition of Bhagmal shall further deteriorate if he surrenders before the jail authorities on May 21 in the lack of his special diet.

"The Petitioner being more than 91 years of age in unable to chew food provided to him in the jail and has a risk of falling and as such he needs consistency attention of 24x7 hours from the family members who could take care of his needs. The Petitioner has recently fallen down from the staircase and fractured his left hand which has been plastered. Also in the month of October, the Petitioner sustained injuries on his left eyebrow for which he has been given stitches," read the plea.

Bhagmal was convicted and awarded life term for the murder of five members of a family in Raj Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment on November 1, 1984, after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (ANI)

