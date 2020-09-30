Delhi HC extends suspension of work till October 8

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that functioning of work in the court will continue to remain suspended till October 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, three benches on a rotational basis will continue physical hearing of the cases and the remaining benches will continue taking up the matter through video conferencing.

"In continuation of this court's office order number 418/RG/DHC/2020 dated 27.08.2020 and in view of the prevailing situation of spread of coronavirus (2019-nCOV) pandemic in the NCT of Delhi, the Chief Justice has been pleased to further extend the suspended functioning of the work in this Court till 08.10.2020 in terms of the Office Order dated 27.08.2020 and the Resolution of the Full Court dated 10.09.2020," Registrar General Manoj Jain said, in a public notice.



It further added that the physical hearing of the cases will continue as per the roster dated September 11, while the remaining benches shall continue to take up the cases through video conferencing.

The cases already listed before this court from October 1 to October 8 have been adjourned, Jain said.

Earlier Delhi High Court had extended the suspension of its functioning till September 30. (ANI)

