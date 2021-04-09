Delhi HC gives anticipatory bail to journalist Varun Hiremath accused of rape

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to Mumbai-based journalist Varun Hiremath who is accused of raping a Pune-based model.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mukta Gupta granted interim protection to Hiremath along with a direction to join the investigation and "put his version forward" to "verify the true facts of the case".

Varun Hiremath was represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Vijay Aggarwal who were briefed by the team of Karanjawala and Company comprising of advocate Sandeep Kapur and others.

Earlier Hiremath's bail plea was dismissed by the trial Court.

Varun Hiremath was anticipating arrest in connection with the FIR filed by a 22-year-old, Pune-based woman in the Chanakyapuri Police Station of New Delhi under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.



The Delhi Police had then issued a lookout circular against him, barring him from leaving the country.

Earlier, Bombay High Court vide order dated February 1 rejected Hiremath's transit anticipatory bail after observing, "There is no dispute about powers to grant transit anticipatory bail. The applicant is charged under Section 376 of IPC. The applicant may approach the appropriate court. I am not inclined to grant such relief in this case."

According to the said FIR, the woman had alleged that Varun Hiremath, while visiting Pune had met her on "Tinder", a geosocial networking and online dating platform, and had allegedly developed a sexual relationship with her.

Thereafter on February 19, when Hiremath had come to visit Delhi, the woman decided to meet him in the national capital on February 20. A meeting took place between the two of them in Khan Market after which they went to the ITC Maurya hotel.

According to the complaint, it was alleged by the woman that she was raped by Hiremath in the said five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri. However, the said allegations are denied by Hiremath as being "false and frivolous" as the FIR was registered after a delay of 3 days on February 23. (ANI)

