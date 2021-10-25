Delhi HC gives last opportunity to all stakeholders for suggestions regarding upgradation of security in court premises

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday gave the last opportunity to all stakeholders including different bar associations of Delhi Districts courts to file their response and suggestions regarding the upgradation and enhancement of security in Delhi's Courts in the wake of Rohini Court shootout incident.

A bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Monday after taking note that several stakeholders have yet to file their response or suggestions in the matter said the respondents must submit it by October 29 and no further time will be given.

Court later adjourned the matter for November 8, when Court likely can pass its order.

Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma appearing for the Delhi Police apprised the Court that Delhi Police has Physical checking points in every court's entry point, door metals have been installed at various courts, 2,300 CCTVs installed, tender floated for procuring adequate scanner x-ray machines etc.

Advocate KC Mittal appearing on behalf of Saket Court District Bar Association suggested that separate dress codes for the clerks ought to be provided so that they do not mix up with the advocates, and the order to be strictly followed by them. A Common Proximity Card or Smart Card for advocates for High Court and all District Courts may be issued by an independent agency, Mittal submitted.

Centralised RFID Tag for cars or vehicles of lawyers to be issued by the District Judge Office which would be functional for the High Court as well as all the District Courts, suggested Lawyer KC Mittal on behalf of Saket Court Bar Association.

Earlier, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) said that all advocates shall abide by the security checks and in case any advocate violates the security check, the concerned Bar Association or Bar Council of Delhi will take action and in case the Bar Association deems fit, the matter shall be referred to Bar Council of Delhi by the respective Bar Association, for taking action treating the same as misconduct.



The law interns shall carry their identity cards and will also not wear black coats. For them, the dress code shall be decided by further deliberations, further suggested BCD.

The Court earlier had sought suggestions of all stakeholders including different Bar Associations and Bar Council of Delhi regarding the up-gradation of Security in the premises of Delhi District Courts after the shootout in Rohini Court.

The High Court was hearing on suo moto congnisance along with a petition which was moved by a female lawyer Deepa Joseph through Advocate Robin Raju seeking several directions in regards to safety and security in court premises.

Earlier, Delhi Police also informed the court that security of all the seven District Courts has been taken over by the Security Unit, specialised unit of Delhi Police and necessary security arrangements and staff are being deployed accordingly in wake of Rohini Court firing incident.

Delhi Police had also informed the court that the security gadgets, installed at Court premises are outdated, the same should be updated or replaced with high-resolution CCTV and monitors, 360-degree vehicle scanning with RF Tag or Bar Code Reader facilities, Scanners for luggage and Bag checking, Scanners for explosive and NDPS checking, Boom Barriers etc.

The Court earlier said that there is a need for a full-proof safety system at the entry gate and therefore installation of hi-tech metal detectors and baggage scanners are required. The Court also stressed the need for under vehicle surveillance systems and proper training for police personnel deputed at the Courts complex. The Delhi High Court has taken suo motu cognisance on issues relating to safety and security in courts in wake of the Rohini firing incident.

On September 24, the two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga had allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi. Police personnel retaliated, allegedly killing the two on the spot. Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)

