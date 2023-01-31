Delhi HC grants 2 weeks' time to lawyer to file reply on show cause notice in contempt case

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday granted two weeks time to a lawyer to file a reply to a show cause notice issued to him in a sou motu contempt case.

The High Court on December 19 last year issued a show cause notice to advocate Shakti Chand Rana and directed him to appear in person.

Advocate Rana on Monday appeared before the Division bench of Justices Sidharth Mridul and Talwant Singh. He sought time to file a reply on the show cause notice.



The bench granted him time to file a reply and listed the matter in the last week of February 2023.

Earlier, the bench had issued notice to advocate Shakti Chand Rana to show why not a contempt proceedings be started against him.

The bench had directed the advocate to file a reply in four weeks' time.

The bench initiated the proceeding after taking cognizance on the direction of the Chief Justice.

This matter was forwarded to the bench of chief justice by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora through the order of December 14, 2022. (ANI)

