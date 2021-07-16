Delhi HC grants 2 weeks to Centre to reply on plea seeking Nizamuddin Markaz's reopening

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday gave two more weeks to the Central government to file its reply on a petition seeking to reopen the Nizamuddin Markaz where the Tablighi Jamaat congregation took place in March last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Mukta Gupta noted that the Centre had not filed its reply on the main petition seeking to re-open the Markaz and the earlier status report filed by the Centre was in connection with the opening of the mosque for the month of Ramzan.

Advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for Centre, assured the court that he will file a reply to the petition.



Thereafter the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 13.

The Court was hearing the petition filed by Delhi Waqf Board through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq.



The petitioner has sought to reassess the necessity of keeping the Waqf premises, situated at Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin between Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin and police Station Hazrat Nizamuddin, under their locks.

The petitioner has sought to issue direction to the respondents to consider adopting more advanced and scientific methods, including but not limited to, preparing sketch/digital sketch, photography/videography of the interiors of the said Waqf premises, for securing the condition of the interiors of waqf premises, i.e., Municipal nos. 168, 168A, 168B situated at Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin between Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin and Police Station Hazrat Nizamuddin if securing the condition of interiors of the said Waqf premises is necessary for the purpose of any investigation or criminal trial.

It has also sought direction for the respondents to cause only necessary and minimum interference with the operation of the religious place.



The petition said that the respondents have put the Waqf premises comprised in Municipal nos. 168, 168A and 168B [Masjid Bangley Wali, Madarsa Kashif-ul Uloom and the attached hostel] situated as Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi under their locks since March 31, 2020. It is submitted that the premises is popularly known as 'Markaz' and has been used for religious purposes.



Central Government vide its guidelines for Phased Reopening, known as 'Guidelines for Unlock 1' dated May 30, 2020, had allowed the religious places outside containment to open from June 8, 2020. However, as per the information of the petitioner from the month of September 2020, the area of Hazrat Nizamuddin is kept outside the list of containment zones. (ANI)

