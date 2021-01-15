Delhi HC grants bail to accused involved in MLA murder case

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has granted bail to one of the accused allegedly involved in the former MLA Bharat Singh murder case, observing that the petitioner has been languishing in jail since 2015 and trial in the case will take substantial time.

A single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait ordered to release Pahalwan alias Subey on bail asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000, with one surety in the like amount.

The court noted the petitioner's submission that the prosecution has arrayed 137 witnesses, out of which only two witnesses have been examined so far.

"Keeping in view the above-mentioned facts and that the petitioner has been languishing in jail since 2015 and also that trial will take substantial time, I am of the opinion that petitioner deserves bail," the court said directing petitioner Pahalwan to not directly or indirectly influence any witness or tamper with the evidence.



Petitioner Pahalwan alias Subey was the driver of accused Udaibir, who had died during trial of the case. Co-accused Nitin Sehrawat has already been granted bail by this Court. Besides, two other accused Raman Gurung and Ajay have also been granted bail.

Pahalwan alias Subey was in judicial custody since April 5, 2015.

Delhi Police has opposed the bail petition by stating that the role attributed to the petitioner in the alleged incident is that under an active criminal conspiracy, the petitioner along with other co-accused persons, with a view to eliminate Bharat Singh, Ex-MLA, committed a murderous assault on him.

Bharat Singh succumbed to the grievous injuries sustained by him due to gunshot and six others also received injuries due to gunshot and stampede. The incident took place on March 29 2015 when a former MLA went to attend a religious event at Abhinandan Vatika in Najafgarh.

According to police, accused Subey was one of the shooters in the alleged incident and one pistol has been recovered at his instance. (ANI)

