Delhi HC grants bail to Bawania gang member to marry brother's widow

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has granted four-day interim bail to an active member of the Bawania gang, who is allegedly involved in several murder and arms cases in Haryana and Delhi, to get married to his deceased brother's widow.

A single-judge bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru on Friday allowed Shekhar to be released on interim bail from November 23 to November 26 on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with two sureties of the like amount.

"The petitioner shall surrender on or before November 27. The petitioner on being released shall proceed directly to his village and confine himself to the said village. The petitioner shall not move out of the village except for the limited purpose of registering the agricultural land in the favour of his wife. The petitioner shall surrender to the jail authorities immediately on his return and shall not visit any other place. The petitioner shall not contact any of the witnesses or family members of the victim, either directly or indirectly," the order said.



Advocate Amit Sahni, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the elders of the village have fixed accused Shekhar's marriage with the widow of his cousin brother on November 25, 2020, while seeking interim bail for him.

It was contended on behalf of the petitioner that it is necessary for the petitioner to get married to the widow of his cousin brother, in order to support her and her minor son. On a query raised by the court as to how the petitioner intends to support his proposed wife, his counsel advocate Amit Sahni stated that the petitioner owns agricultural land, which would be transferred to his wife at the time of his marriage.

The petitioner had also produced photocopies of the documents of the said land that he proposes to transfer to his wife immediately after their marriage. Sahni submitted that the necessary arrangements for transferring the said property have also been made.

"It is the prevalent custom in the community of the applicant that in case one brother expires leaving behind child, the widow (of the deceased brother) is then married to the unmarried brother/cousin in the same family," the plea said.

The plea was opposed by the Prosecution, which submitted that the accused belong to a notorious Rajesh Bawania Gang and is involved in several cases under Arms Act, Murder and attempt to murder, etc in various states including Delhi and Haryana. (ANI)

