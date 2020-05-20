Delhi HC grants bail to convict in Nido Tania death case

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to one of the convicts in the 2014 Nido Tania death case.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted interim bail to convict Farman for a period of three months subject to his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 before the Jail Superintendent.

The court observed that Farman has "already undergone around seven years of jail term out of ten years sentence awarded by the trial court".

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed the bail plea of Farman saying that there are serious allegations against him and the applicant's regular bail application was dismissed by the court vide order dated March 23.

Nido Tania, son of former Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh, was beaten up by several shopkeepers in Lajpat Nagar on January 29, 2014, after a verbal spat. He was declared ''brought dead'' the next day at AIIMS.

The trial court had convicted Farman and others under charges dealing with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and common intention. (ANI)

