Delhi HC grants DDA time to file affidavit in Mehrauli demolition case, asks petitioners to file site plan

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Thursday granted time to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and directed to file a detailed affidavit by February 20 in the case of Mehrauli demolition.

The Court, headed by the bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, directed the DDA to supply its demarcation report to the petitioners by Friday and mentioned that the status quo has been extended till next date of hearing on February 23.

Justice Arora also directed the petitioners to file the site plan of their property by Saturday (February 18).

The court directed the DDA to file a detailed affidavit in the lead matters and asked to supply a copy of the demarcation to the Counsel of the petitioner by tomorrow.

The short affidavit is to be filed and to be supplied to the counsel of each petitioner in the matter.



Meanwhile, an electronic copy (e-copy) of the detailed affidavit shall also be mailed to the counsel petitioners, who will file their rejoinder by February 22.

The court has directed the petitioners to file the site plan or demarcation report of their property showing its location on the Khasra number by 12 pm on Saturday.

The Delhi High court has been hearing a batch of petitions challenging the orders of demolition in the Mehrauli area.

Earlier, the court had granted an interim stay on the demolition of the subject properties and directed DDA to file an affidavit and to supply a demarcation report of 2021.

The report was to be supplied to the petitioners. The counsel for DDA sought time to file affidavits.

The court had also directed the DDA and petitioners to have a meeting in the DDA office at Vikas Sadan.

Advocate Ankit Jain is appearing in six petitions filed by a number of residents of the area. The other petitioners have approached through other advocates. (ANI)

