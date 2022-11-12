Delhi HC grants interim bail to accused for arranging daughter's LLB course fees

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has recently granted ten days interim bail to an accused to make arrangements for a fee for his daughter in the LLB course.

The petitioner was in judicial custody for the last nine months. The court said that the family should not suffer due to the acts of the accused.

Justice Talwant Singh granted interim bail to Nihal Ahmed to make arrangements for a fee for his daughter's admission to the LLB course.

" Keeping in view the fact that the petitioner has to make arrangements for making payment of admission fees of his daughter and that the family should not suffer for his acts," the bench said on November 10.

"I am inclined to grant him interim bail for a period of ten days from the date of his release, on the execution of personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount to the



satisfaction of the concerned court," justice Singh ordered.

The bench noted that the last date for payment of the fee is November 15, 2022. Delhi police filed a status report verifying the fact regarding the admission of the petitioner's daughter.

However, the court made it clear that the interim bail shall not be extended under any circumstances and the petitioner shall surrender once the period of ten days is over.

The jail Superintendent has been directed to file a status report in this regard.

The counsel for the accused submitted that the last date for payment of admission fees

for the LLB course to be pursued by the daughter of the present petitioner is 15.11.2022.

On the other hand, the petition was opposed by an Additional public prosecutor (APP) Ritesh Kumar Bahri. He submitted that the petitioner has been declared a proclaimed offender in the present case and was arrested thereafter. Moreover, he was involved in another case also. (ANI)

