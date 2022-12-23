Delhi HC grants interim bail to investigation officer of Unnao rape victim father's custodial death case

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Friday granted interim bail to Kamta Prasad Singh on medical grounds, an investigation officer (IO) of the Unnao rape victim's father's custodial death case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma granted interim bail to Kamta Prasad Singh till January 23, 2023, on medical grounds.

The bench granted relief to the petitioner on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

He sought four weeks of interim bail on medical grounds for treatment of his ailments.

During the hearing, the court expressed strong displeasure with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The counsel for CBI while opposing the petition submitted that the previous six bail applications of the petitioner has been dismissed. The counsel could not produce the order of the same.



Kamta Prasad Singh has moved an application through advocate Akhand Pratap Singh and Abhinandan Gautam seeking interim bail on medical grounds.

It was submitted by the counsels that the petitioner is more than 60 years of age and suffering from jaundice and other various old age-related ailments. He also has a history of contracting jaundice thrice in jail and splenomegaly.

It is submitted that due to inadequate medical facilities in the jail hospital and a lack of specialist doctors, the appellant is not being met with a proper diagnosis and prognosis. As the jail-visiting doctor only visits once a week and he is not qualified to diagnose the problem the appellant is facing.

It was also submitted that the Appellant was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in the month of April 2019 and was on bail till August 2019. During afore-mentioned period there

was not a single allegation against the Appellant by anyone regarding violation of any of the terms and conditions of the said bail order.

Rohini jail authorities had also filed the medical report of the applicant stating that he has been provided adequate treatment.

Kamta Prasad was awarded 10 years of a jail sentence. He has served more than 5 years of his punishment. His appeal against the conviction pending before the High court, the petition stated. (ANI)

