Delhi HC grants interim bail to rape accused, notes wife, parents need medical attention

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Delhi High Court has granted interim bail for three weeks to a man, who is accused of raping a minor girl, observing that his parents and wife need medical attention.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri granted interim bail to Raushan Kumar Mishra on Wednesday and asked him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

Mishra, who is accused of raping a minor in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area in 2018, is facing a trial under charges dealing with rape and provisions of Protection on Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He had sought interim bail on the ground that his family including his father, mother, and wife are unwell and that they need medical attention. Mishra told the court that his father had suffered a paralytic attack and requires medical attention and that his wife has been medically examined with complaints of fever and breathlessness.

The court noted that the complainant and victim has already been examined in the year 2018 and the rest of the prosecution evidence is still going on.

The court imposed certain conditions on Mishra including not try to get in touch with the complainant or any other prosecution witness directly or indirectly and that he shall not make any effort to tamper with the evidence.

The court also directed him not to leave Delhi during the bail period without prior permission. And that he shall provide his phone number to the police and remain in touch with the police personnel on every Monday and Thursday during the period of his release on interim bail. (ANI)