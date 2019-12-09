Delhi HC grants more time to Centre to clarify its stand on petition seeking Uniform Civil Code

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Monday granted more time to the Central government to clarify its stand on a petition seeking to frame the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

On November 18, the court had adjourned till December 9 a batch of petitions seeking framing of the UCC by the Central government.

The UCC would put in place a set of laws to govern the personal matters of the citizen irrespective of their religion.

The petitioners had sought a direction to the Centre to frame the UCC to promote national integration as well as gender justice, equality and dignity of women.

They have also demanded the constitution of a judicial commission to examine the Common Civil Code of developed countries and prepare a report.

A direction to frame the UCC as soon as possible and publish it on the website for larger public discussion, debate and feedback was also sought. (ANI)

