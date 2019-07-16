Delhi HC grants parole to former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala for a week

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted parole to former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala for a week.

A single-judge bench of Justice IS Mehta granted parole to Chautala on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount.

Chautala, through advocate Amit Sahni, had prayed for parole for four weeks in order to attend his grandson Arjun Chautala's engagement ceremony on July 18.

The former chief minister is currently in Tihar jail.

Chautala and his elder son Ajay were convicted on January 16, 2013, by a Delhi court for illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago. They were held guilty of tampering with the selection list of teachers, nepotism, and favouritism. (ANI)