Delhi HC grants time to Atul Sengar for choosing hospital for treatment in custodial parole

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted time to Atul Singh Sengar, brother of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, to decide his choice of hospital for receiving medical treatment while in custodial parole.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru also made it clear to counsel appearing for Atul that if he chooses a private hospital, then he would have to bear the cost.

Convict Atul Singh Sengar, who is serving 10 years jail term, sought eight weeks parole for getting treatment for his multiple health issues and to undergo surgery in Kanpur.

On March 13, a trial court sentenced Sengar, his brother Atul and five others to 10 years imprisonment in the case of custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father.

The rape victim's father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The court convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the death.

The probe agency CBI had charge-sheeted Sengar and others on July 13, 2018. CBI said that an altercation took place between the survivor's father and one Shashi Pratap Singh on April 3, 2018.

The survivor's father and his co-worker were returning to their village, Makhi, and asked Singh for lift but Singh denied. Singh also called his associates and attacked the survivor's father.

MLA's brother Atul Singh Sengar was also part of the group who attacked the survivor's father and his co-worker. Later, the survivor's father was taken to the police station, where he was arrested followed by a FIR lodged against him.

CBI, in its chargesheet, said that all this while Kuldeep Sengar was in continuous touch with the district police superintendent, police station's in-charge Bhadauria.

CBI filed a chargesheet in the case on July 13 2018. Thereafter, the charges were framed against Sengar, his brother Atul, Makhi police station's in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub-Inspector Kamta Prasad, Constable Amir Khan and six others in the case.

On August 1 last year, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh. In December 2019, Senger was convicted and jailed for life for raping the woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor. (ANI)

