Delhi HC grants time to Centre, police to file response on pleas over JMI violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted more time to the Central government, Delhi Police and others to file their response on a batch of petitions relating to the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and C Hari Shankar listed the matter for further hearing on April 29.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing on behalf of the Centre, informed the High Court that the investigation in the matter is at a crucial stage and sought more time to file a reply.

A counsel, appearing for one of the petitioners, told the court that 93 students had given cognizable complaints on the attacks on them and attached visuals of CCTV cameras.

He also pressed for relief seeking that FIRs be registered on the basis of all the complaints.

The Solicitor General, on the other hand, argued that a consolidated picture could be looked at instead of lodging multiple FIRs in the matter.

Delhi High Court had, on December 19, issued a notice to the Centre and city police seeking their response in the matter.

Various petitioners have moved the High Court seeking remedies including forming a fact-finding committee to probe the violence that took place after Delhi Police allegedly attacked students protesting against the Citizen (Amendment) Act.

On December 15, clashes had allegedly erupted between the Delhi Police and Jamia students after a protest against the newly-amended Citizenship law turned violent. (ANI)

