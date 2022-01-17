Delhi HC issued notice on PIL alleging illegal construction by Delhi BJP chief

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Government, Lieutenant Governor (LG), and others on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging unauthorized constructions and encroachment on the public land by the Adesh Kumar Gupta, presently Delhi BJP president and Municipal Councilor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The plea alleged that Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta, municipal councilor through his associates are involved in unauthorized illegal construction over public land adjacent to municipal corporation school opposite to the residence of his own at West Patel Nagar Delhi to construct personal/party office.

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Monday sought response from the Government of NCT Delhi, Lieutenant Governor, Noth Delhi Municipal Corporation, CEO (BSES Yamuna), and Municipal Councillor Adesh Kumar Gupta and listed the matter for February 18, 2022, for further hearing.



The Petitioner Hemant Choudhary, practicing lawyer seeks court direction to LG and Delhi Government for conducting immediate inquire upon said municipal councillor as he has allegedly earned crores of Rupees in corruption collected from Builder Mafia and spent huge amount invested in properties as well as in construction work by misusing his power and position, under influence and power being corporator, Ex-Mayor and acting president of Delhi State Bharatiya Janta Party, plea stated.

The plea also seeks issuance of direction to CEO, BSES Yamuna for immediate removal of electricity connections installed at alleged encroachment in the form of unauthorized illegal construction over Municipal Corporations land.

The petitioner submits that they have no adequate and efficacious alternative remedy to secure relief to save his rights as being peace-loving and law-abiding citizen of India, against the deliberate, knowingly, and intentionally misuse of power and not complying with their statutory duties. (ANI)

