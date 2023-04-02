Delhi HC issues notice on plea of ex-NDMC chairman challenging order to vacate govt accommodation

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Monday issued a notice on the plea of former IAS officer and ex-NDMC chairman Parimal Rai challenging the order to vacate government accommodation.

Rai retired from the post of chief secretary, in Goa in January 2022 and has challenged a trial court judgement as well as the estate officer's order.

Justice Amit Sharma on Monday issued notice on a petition challenging the trial court and the Estate officer's order on November 18.

The notice has also been issued on the application seeking ex parte interim stay of the judgement of December 23 passed by the District and Principal judge Patiala House Court.

Advocate Ankur Chibber, Additional Standing Counsel for New Delhi Municipal Council accepted the notice and sought time to file a response. The court has directed the counsel to file the same before the next date of hearing.

The court listed the matter on January 5 before the concerned bench.

Rai has sought a direction quashing and setting the Order of December 23 passed by the Ld. Principal District & Session Judge, Patiala House, and order dated November 18 issued by the Estate Officer.

Senior counsel for Parimal Rai, on instructions, submitted that the petitioner may be permitted to vacate the subject premises by January 31, 2023.

On the other hand, Additional Standing Counsel for NDMC submits that he needs the necessary instructions with regard to the said offer by the petitioner.

Let the same be done before the next date of hearing, the court said. (ANI)