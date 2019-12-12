Delhi HC issues notice on plea seeking police protection for children injured in Delhi fire incident

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought a response from the Centre, Delhi government and city police on a petition seeking police protection for children injured in the Anaj Mandi fire.

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Prabhsahay Kaur and Shilpa Dewan on behalf of Bachpan Bachao Andolan in the wake of a massive fire at a factory in Old Delhi's Anaj Mandi in which as many as 43 people were killed and several injured.

The petitioner demanded the investigation into the incident to also be looked at through an angle of child labour.

The organisation claimed that a child, who received injuries during the incident, is missing and stated that he might have been trafficked as child labour. It demanded that the child be traced by the authorities.

"Issue an appropriate order or direction directing the production of all the children before the Child Welfare Committee," the Bachpan Bachao Andolan stated in the plea.

They prayed that children working as child labourers in the area should be rescued. "Issue a direction to rehabilitate, compensate and recover minimum wages of the child labour at the Anaj Mandi establishments."

It also sought a direction for sealing of establishments, units or factories where child labour is found. "Carry out a comprehensive survey of Child labour and Bonded labour in Delhi within a time-bound manner." (ANI)











