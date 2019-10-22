Delhi HC issues notice on plea seeking refund of fine issued on NH-24

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice on a petition seeking a refund of money to those who were fined for over speeding on National highway 24 between September 1 and October 10.

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Harishankar sought a reply from the Centre and Delhi government and slated the matter for December 23.

The petitioner, Pawan Prakash Pathak, alleged that the devices installed had manufacturing defects due to which fines were issued to the vehicles moving at a speed below that mentioned on the signboard.

The police's notification had 60 kilometres per hour as the speed limit, but the signboards had 70 kilometres per hour as the limit. This led to the issuing of challans even if a vehicle was travelling at a slow speed.

On October 15, the Delhi traffic police department had withdrawn over one and a half lakh fines issued to those who were found over speeding on NH-24 between August and October 10.

There was, however, no clarity on what will happen to the amount taken as fines by the respondents, the petition submitted. (ANI)

