Delhi HC issues notice on removing Taekwondo Federation of India ad-hoc chairman

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Central government, Indian Olympic Association and others on the plea moved by Odisha Taekwondo Association and others.

The association moved a plea seeking a direction for appointment of Administrator of India Taekwondo and immediate removal of Chairman, ad-hoc committee of Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI).

Justice V Kameswar Rao issued notice to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport, Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Chairman of Ad-hoc Committee of TFI Namdev S Shirgaonkar and India Taekwondo (IT) on the plea moved by Odisha Taekwondo Association.

The bench has listed the petition for further hearing on March 30, 2022.

The petitioners sought a direction for the appointment of Administrator of India Taekwondo and a direction to restrain it from creating third party interest as its member without prior approval of IOA.

Advocate Saqib, the counsel appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the IT has been creating a third-party right without prior approval of IOA. It should be restrained from doing it.

The petition has challenged the alleged arbitrary conduct and inaction on the part of IOA in not taking any action of the TFI resolution of 16 May 2021 passed by the member state Taekwondo Associations, till date, sent through email dated 20 May 2021 by TFI against the misconduct committed by the Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee of TFI.

The petition sought direction from the court to remove Namdev S Shirgaonkar from the post of Chairman Ad-hoc committee of TFI and appoint an independent person in his place to ensure compliance with the mandate of the IOA General Assembly of 22 December 2018 and of 30 December 2019 in the interest of Taekwondo sports.

The petition also sought a direction to debar Shirgaonkar from participating in any sporting activities relating to Taekwondo sports which are held under the aegis of IOA in any manner. (ANI)