Delhi HC issues notice to AAP MLA Imran Hussain over plea alleging hoarding of oxygen cylinder

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Imran Hussain on a petition that alleged Hussain of hoarding the oxygen cylinders.

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli has asked Hussain to file a reply on the petition and directed him to remain present on the next date of hearing.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Vedansh Anand through advocate Amit Tiwari.



In his plea, the petitioner has sought direction from the Delhi government to immediately take urgent steps in ensuring the fair and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen in the NCT Delhi.

The petitioner has also sought to order immediate arrest, investigation, and prosecution against the hoarding of medical oxygen by Hussain.

The plea also requested a special investigation to find the concerned officials behind the supply of the medical oxygen, which is being hoarded by Hussain.

"Imran Hussian who is an MLA from Ballimaran and a cabinet minister in the Delhi government is hoarding the oxygen cylinder at the time when the entire national capital is in the crisis due to the shortage of the supply of the oxygen," the petition said.

The petitioner submitted that he had seen a post on the official Facebook page of the Delhi AAP on May 5 where the petitioner has found that the AAP Delhi Facebook social media handle publishes a post which said, "Delhi Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain will be giving free oxygen to the people from his party office, which is located at Delhi's Ballimaran and anyone can get the oxygen after showing the doctor's prescription." (ANI)

