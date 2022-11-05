Delhi HC issues notice to Amanatullah on plea seeking cancellation of bail

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on a plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to him in September in a corruption case.

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has challenged the order granting bail to him in a case related to alleged irregularities in appointments in Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship.

Justice Yogesh Khanna today issued notice to AAP MLA and directed to file a reply on this matter adjourned to December 9 for the next hearing.

Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta accepted the notice on Amanatullah Khan's behalf. He objected to the submission of prosecution seeking an early date in the matter. He said that there is no urgency as he was granted bail by the trial court.

Before the trial court APP for State had appeared. Here Standing Counsel for Central Government is appearing, what is this, he asked.

Special CBI Court on September 28 granted bail to Amanatullah Khan in the matter.

The Special Judge Vikas Dhull had allowed Amanatullah Khan's bail petition and directed him to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs One lakh and one surety in the like amount.



Senior advocate Rahul Mehra had argued that in the present case accused has been arrested even after 2 years of investigation. Despite this, the Prosecution has nothing against the accused even after 10 days of custody, Mehra argued.

While opposing the bail plea additional public prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastava submitted that there is evidence against the accused and he is very influential person. He may influence the witnesses in this case.

APP submitted that there were irregularities in the appointments. These appointments were made in violation of rules and his own people were employed.

According to the ACB press statement, the case pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of Delhi Waqf Board.

As alleged in the FIR, Amanatullah Khan while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and government guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favouritism. The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment.

Further, it is alleged that as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board Amanatullah Khan has rented out a number of properties of Delhi Waqf Board illegally with allegations of corruption and favouritism. Further, it has been alleged that he has misappropriated the funds of Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from Delhi Government.

ACB also stated that from the inputs received while questioning and on the basis of information developed by Anti-Corruption Branch, four locations were searched by teams of Anti-Corruption Branch, Delhi. From these locations, around Rs. 24 Lakhs cash was recovered and two illegal weapons and cartridges and ammunition was also recovered.

Also, at one of the location outside his residence, the search team consisting of an ACP was attacked by his relatives and other known persons and they also caused obstruction in discharging duty to ACB officers.

Accordingly, two FIRs were registered by Anti-Corruption Branch, Delhi in South-East district pertaining to recovery of illegal weapons and one FIR relating to manhandling of Police party by his relatives. (ANI)

