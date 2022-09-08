Delhi HC issues notice to Baba Ramdev on plea of doctors

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to Yog guru Baba Ramdev on a plea moved by the doctors' association seeking clarification of the HC's order.

The matter is connected with the alleged remarks by Baba Ramdev related to the treatment of COVID and allopathy.

A petition has also been moved by Indian Medical Association and is pending in the Supreme court.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani on Thursday issued notice to defendants including Baba Ramdev and asked to file a reply by the next date of hearing. The matter has been listed on October 6 for further hearing.

The plaintiff sought clarification of the order dated August 26 that the direction should not prevent the further hearing of the matter.

Advocate for defendants companies submitted that they have already moved an application in SC seeking clarification on whether this court can hear this matter and it is likely to be listed soon in view of the truncated timing, the court noted.

The application has been moved on behalf of the doctors association seeking clarification of order August 26 passed by the High court in view of a similar matter is under consideration before the Supreme Court.



The applicant submitted that the direction passed in the said order should not prevent the further hearing of this part-heard matter.

During the hearing on August 26, the Delhi High court adjourned the matter in view of an almost similar matter pending in the Supreme court.

Justice Bhambhani had said if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter, it would be appropriate to not hear this matter for judicial propriety.

The bench also said the senior counsel for the petitioner would want to take the court to the scope and ambit of the petition filed in the Supreme Court in effort to make distinction between the two petitions.

During the hearing the senior advocate PV Kapoor on behalf of Baba Ramdev had submitted before the bench that though the petition filed in the supreme court is not identical but subject matter has been covered.

On the other hand senior advocate, Akhil Sibal opposed the submissions saying both the petitions are different.

Earlier, a plea against Ramdev was filed in the High Court by various Resident Doctors Associations.

It was stated in the plea that Ramdev was creating doubts in the minds of the people about the efficacy of allopathic treatment and Covid-19 vaccines. It was alleged that Baba Ramdev was causing misrepresentation to the public by spreading misinformation by saying that allopathy was responsible for COVID-19 deaths. (ANI)

