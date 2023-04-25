Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on plea of RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh seeking permission to travel abroad

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the plea of RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amarandra Dhari Singh. He has sought suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) and permission to travel abroad for the next six months, from May 1 to October 31.

Amarendra Dhari Singh is accused in the fertilizer scam. The CBI registered an FIR. Subsequently, an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered by the Enforcement Directorate also.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice to the CBI and directed them to file a reply on the application. The matter is listed on May 4.

On behalf of the CBI, advocate D P Singh accepted the notice.



Advocate Madhav Khurana appeared on behalf of Amarendra Dhari Singh. He submitted that the applicant had been granted permission to travel abroad seven times on earlier occasions. This is the eighth application moved by the applicant.

The application moved through advocate Trisha Mittal has sought an Order permitting the Petitioner to travel to Moscow, Dubai, Belarus, Prague, London and any other country or region between the next six months for business development and meetings with fertilizer manufacturers and suppliers to liaison, negotiate and obtain future work orders and contracts and to attend international conferences.

The plea has also sought an Order directing the CBI to issue appropriate directions to the competent authorities to suspend the LOC issued against the Petitioner at all ports of entry and exit in the Country, for the period of six months between 01 May 2023 to 31st October 2023.

On April 1, 2013, Nishikant Dubey filed a complaint alleging corrupt practices undertaken by U.S. Awasthi, the Managing Director of IFFCO with the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizer, which in turn forwarded the said complaint to the CBI on June 14, 2016. Finally, on May 17, 2021, CBI registered the FIR, the plea said.

It is admitted fact that between April 1, 2013, to June 14, 2016, and between June 14, 2016, to May 17, 2021, despite the wide coverage that the complaints received in the public domain, the Petitioner travelled overseas and always returned to India, it added. (ANI)

