Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Sisodia's interim bail plea citing wife's illness

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on an interim bail plea moved by former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia citing his wife's illness.

Sisodia is presently in judicial custody and was arrested by the CBI on March 26, this year in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Last week, Manish Sisodia's wife was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi after her health deteriorated.

The regular bail application has already been examined by the High Court and the court will be hearing the plea tomorrow, noted the court.



Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma noted the submissions of senior advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, who appeared for Sisodia and informed the court that Sisodia's wife has been suffering from Multiple Sclerosis and had been recently hospitalised due to the ailment.

Earlier, The Rouse Avenue Court while dismissing the bail plea of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, said, "The court is not inclined to release him on bail at this stage of investigation of the case as his release may adversely affect the ongoing investigation and will also seriously hamper the progress."

Special Judge MK Nagpal dismissed the bail plea and said, "In the opinion of this court, the allegations made against the applicant/Manish Sisodia are serious in nature. At this stage of the case, he does not deserve to be released on bail as he has been arrested in this case only on February 26 and the investigation even regarding his role has still not been completed, what to say about some other co-accused involved in the case whose roles are also yet being investigated."

According to the CBI, Sisodia has been named the most important and vital accused in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.

"Further, though even the medical condition of the applicant's wife has been sought to be made a ground for the granting bail, it is observed that though the neurological or mental illness of the applicant's wife is claimed to be around 20 years old, the documents filed on record in support thereof are found to be of the years 2022-2023 only", said the trial court. (ANI)

