Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, NTA on plea challenging rejection of JEE advance exam form due to alleged wrong application number

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court issued notice to the Centre and National Testing Agency (NTA) on a plea challenging the rejection of the form for JEE advance exam due to the wrong application number.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice to the Centre and NTA on the plea moved on behalf of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) aspirant Astha Shukla after it was mentioned on Friday. The matter has been listed for hearing on August 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, the bench has directed the authorities to accept the application form of the petitioner and register her for JEE (Advance) Examination in view of the urgency of the matter as August 11 was the last date.

The bench said that the JEE (Advance) Examination 2022 is now scheduled for August 28, 2022, and whether the petitioner is to be permitted to appear in the said examination or not, is the call that the Court will take only after perusing the documents so produced by the NTA.

It was stated by the petitioner that despite being eligible for JEE (Advance) Examination 2022, her application is not being accepted on the online portal "jeeadv.nic.in".



It is also the case of the petitioner that she was registered under application number 220310182367 and appeared in two sessions of JEE (Main) Examination 2022 and she scored 99.9265901 and 99.8964785 respectively in those sessions. Thus she was eligible to appear in the JEE (Advance) Examination as her score is above the qualifying score of 88.4121383 for the general category.

The petitioner submitted that however, when she tried to register for the said examination, her application was not accepted and a disclaimer/message - 'Invalid application number or password' appeared on the screen.

Advocate Kaustubh Shukla, counsel for the petitioner argued that the petitioner is being wrongly precluded from applying for JEE (Advance) Examination 2022 despite having secured more than the cut-off score due to a technical glitch.

The Counsel submitted that website for JEE (Main) Examination is erroneously displaying the petitioner's application number as 220310183276. If the petitioner is not permitted to write the JEE (Advance) Examination 2022, it would adversely affect her career prospects.

On the other hand, it was argued by the counsel for NTA that the petitioner had applied under application number 220310183276 and scored only 68.9280109 in session 1 and 58.8890635 in session 2. As the best score out of the scores obtained in the two sessions is to be considered, the petitioner's final score is 68.9280109 which is much less than the qualifying score for JEE (Advance) Examination 2022. She is thus, ineligible for the said Examination. (ANI)

