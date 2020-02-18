Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on petition questioning appointment of NCLAT Technical Members

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre on a petition questioning the appointment of Technical Member of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on May 1. The plea was filed by India Awake for Transparency.

The organisation in its plea sought to know on what grounds, Shreesha Merla was appointed the technical member of the NCLAT earlier this year.

The petitioner told the court that the Supreme Court has held that the Tribunals were specialised bodies that needed the expertise of technical members.

The petition also mentioned that the challenges to the legality of permitting the appointment of persons without judicial exposure and grounding in law were decided by the Court

The petitioner has also filed a separate petition in the High Court concerning the legality of such appointments, which is pending before the court. (ANI)

