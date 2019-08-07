Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi Chief Secy, DoE on contempt petition

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Delhi Chief Secretary and Directorate of Education (DoE) on a contempt petition for not following the orders of a division bench regarding the initiation of recruitment to fill up over 1000 unfilled vacancies of Special Educator Teachers.

Justice V Kameshwer Rao sought a response from them within two weeks and slated the matter for hearing to March 16, 2020.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the petitioner, argued that despite the orders, the Delhi Government has failed to initiate the process of recruitment.

On July 2, Delhi High Court had ordered the AAP-led Delhi government to grant age relaxation to candidates for their appointment as a special education teacher.

A division bench had directed the respondents to ensure compliance with the order within the next four weeks. (ANI)

