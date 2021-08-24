Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi Jal Board on plea seeking direction to maintain balance sheet

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Delhi Government and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to DJB to maintain proper accounts and prepare an annual statement of accounts including the balance sheet from the accounting year 2015-16 till 2020-21.

The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh sought response from the Government of NCT Delhi, Delhi Jal Board and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and slated the matter for October 4, 2021.

The petition has been moved by Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana, through Advocate Samridhi Arora sought direction to Delhi Jal Board to maintain proper accounts and other relevant records and prepare an annual statement of accounts including the profit and loss account and the balance sheet, as prescribed under Section 70, The Delhi Water Board Act, 1998.

The petitioner also sought direction to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to audit the accounts of the Delhi Jal Board within a reasonable time.

Senior Advocate Sanjoy Ghose appearing for the Delhi government and DJB submitted that the plea has been moved by an office-bearer of the political party with political motives. He also submits that all the concern auditing is going on.



Later, Advocate Gaurang Kant appeared for CAG, clarifies that after 2015 no record was served so currently no auditing is going. After finding contradictory submissions of respondents, the court issues notice from all the respondents.

The petition mentions that as per Section 70 of The Delhi Water Board Act, 1998, it is mandatory to maintain proper accounts and other relevant records and prepare an annual statement of accounts including the profit and loss account and the balance sheet in Performa as may be prescribed by the Government in consultation with the Comptroller DQG Auditor General (CAG) of India, the same shall be audited annually by the Comptroller and auditor general of India (CAG).

In response to the RTI's dated May 11, 2021, May 24, 2021, July 22, 2021, it has been clearly stated that a copy of the balance sheet for the year 2015-16 and onward is under preparation, the plea said.

The plea alleged that the DJB and CAG have failed to perform the functions laid down under The Delhi Water Board Act, Constitution of India and CAG Act, 1971.

It is mandatory to maintain Financial Accounts and conduct an annual Audit of the Accounts, in order to ascertain the effective functioning of the state and local bodies. Maintain Financial Accounts and conduct an annual Audit of the Accounts, which helps to secure accountability, transparency of the state and local bodies functioning towards the general public, the plea added. (ANI)

