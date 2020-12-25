Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi Police on plea seeking vigilance, fair inquiry

New Delhi India], December 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Delhi Police on a petition seeking direction to conduct vigilance and fair inquiry in a first information report, where the petitioner is alleging falsely implication of him by Delhi Police and slated the matter for February 4, 2021.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Sunil Khatri, who alleged that police have injured him and one other with five bullets in an alleged false encounter. Advocate Joginder Tulli appeared for the petitioner in the matter.

A bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna sought a status report from Delhi Police, while slated the matter for February 4, 2021. Petitioner also seeks anticipatory bail on the ground of getting appropriate medical treatment for the grievous injuries caused by the staged encounter



Advocate Joginder Tulli representing petitioner Sunil Khatri alleged that the police had tried to kill him in a false encounter and thereafter had involved him in case FIR No.413/2020 under Section 307/186/353/34 IPC and Section 25/27 Arms Act registered at police station KN Katju Marg, Delhi.

The wife of the petitioner had also filed a complaint on 19.08.2020, against erring police officials for false implication of the petitioner in the FIR registered at police station Maurya Enclave and had prayed for vigilance enquiry," the plea stated.

The wife of the petitioner also alleged that she was getting regular threats to withdraw the said complaint for vigilance enquiry.

"On 16.11.2020, Sunil Khatri was stopped on the road where the petitioner and his friend had gone to the market, four police officers of K N Katju Marg police station allegedly fired on their motorcycle fired in a well-planned execution of a false encounter," it said. (ANI)

