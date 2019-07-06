Delhi HC issues notice to I&B ministry, TRAI over plea alleging misconduct by broadcasters

New Delhi [India], July 05 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and sought their response on a plea alleging broadcasters illegally collected crores of money from customers.



A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Harpreet Singh Hora on behalf of a Delhi based NGO saying broadcasters collected thousands of crores of money by consumers on the basis of 11th and 13th tariff amendment orders (TAO).



The petition added that these orders were later set aside by Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) and remanded to the TRAI.



The court has asked the I&B Ministry and TRAI to file their replies before the next date of hearing slated on September 11.



The petition said that the decision was upheld in the Supreme Court in 2015 and thus the collection was not legal. It added that the broadcasters were directed to maintain a separate account for the money collected by them.



When the matter was settled with the implementation of a new framework, consumers were entitled to a refund. However, when an RTI was filed asking about the accounts and money, TRAI said that they don't have any information and transferred it to the I&B Ministry, the petition said.

Hora told the court that the petitioner first approached TRAI but they said that they don't have any role to play, whereas as per section 11 and 12 of TRAI Act, the regulatory body has the power to call for information, conduct investigations, etc. (ANI)

