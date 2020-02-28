Delhi HC issues notice to Manish Sisodia on plea alleging discrepancies in poll affidavit

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on a petition challenging his election alleging that he had concealed facts in his poll affidavit.

A bench of Justice VK Rao asked Sisodia, Election Commission's Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) and the returning officer to file a reply on the petition, which was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravinder Singh Negi challenging the election of Sisodia from Patparganj Assembly constituency.

Negi, who had unsuccessfully contested the election from Patparganj Assembly seat, in his petition filed through advocate Sudhadhar Kumar sought to declare Sisodia's election as null and void and the petitioner Negi to be declared as elected, given he was the runner-up in the contest.

The petitioner said that Sisodia violated Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act as he concealed his criminal antecedents by not disclosing them in his nomination papers and also that he has tried to stall sanctions by using his power.

It further added that the Returning Officer had helped Sisodia and refused to cancel his nomination papers. The petitioner also said that Sisodia violated poll campaign rules.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on May 19. (ANI)