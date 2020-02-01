Delhi HC issues notice to Tihar jail authorities, Nirbhaya convicts

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Saturday issued a notice to Tihar jail authorities and the Nirbhaya convicts and sought their replies on a plea. The hearing on the matter will take place on Sunday.

The Delhi High Court was hearing the petition filed by Central government and Tihar Jail authorities challenging the trial court's order which had stayed the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

"The four convicts by filing their respective review petition or curative petition or mercy petitions, one after the another and that too at such a belated stage, that is after the issuance of the death warrants are in fact being permitted to play with the majesty of law leading to unnecessarily prolonging the execution and thereby taking the judicial process for a ride," the plea said.

It said that the convicts have deliberately chosen to file their review, curative and mercy petitions beyond the statutory period available to them with the sole objective to delay the execution of the death warrant.

A Delhi court had on Friday stayed till further orders the execution of four convicts -- Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma -- which was earlier scheduled to take place on February 1.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case. (ANI)

