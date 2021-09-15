Delhi HC issues notice to UIDAI on plea against Google Pay for unauthorised operations under banking laws

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI) and others on a petition against Google Pay alleging unauthorised operations under the banking laws.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked Unique Identification Authority Of India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Google India Digital Services Private Limited to file a reply on the petition.

The Court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 8.



The Court was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Abhijit Mishra which highlights the grave issue of the unauthorised access, use and storing of the Aadhar and banking information of Indian citizens by Google Pay as a sheer violation of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, Aadhar Act 2016, Payments and Settlement Systems Act 2007 and Banking Regulations Act 1949.

The petitioner said that Google Pay in their terms and conditions have especially and explicitly mentioned that it will collect, store and share the bank account or aadhar details.

He urged the Court to direct UIDAI to initiate actions against the respondent under

the aegis of Section 29, Section 38 and Section 43 of the Aadhar Act 2016 for collecting, storing and using the aadhar information of the citizens.

He further urged the Court to direct UIDAI to issue appropriate directions under the aegis of Section 23A, Section 28, Section 29 of the Aadhar Act, 2016 for the protection of unauthorised access to the Aadhar information. (ANI)

