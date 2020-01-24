Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing plea seeking contempt proceedings against Chhapaak filmmakers

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): A Delhi High Court judge on Friday recused himself from hearing a petition filed by the lawyer of acid attack survivor Lakshmi seeking contempt proceedings against filmmakers of "Chhapaak" for not complying with the court order related to giving her credit in international screenings of the film.

Justice AK Chawla said that the matter will be heard by another bench on January 27.

Lawyer Aparna Bhat, who represented acid attack survivor Lakshmi during her legal battle, had on Wednesday approached Delhi High Court in the matter.

Justice Chawla recused to hear the petition saying he had worked with Aparna Bhat earlier and therefore could not hear the matter.

In her plea, Bhat has sought to initiate proceedings against the filmmakers -- Fox Star studios, Meghna Gulzar and actor Deepika Padukone.

Bhat told the court that the filmmakers have not complied with the court order dated January 11 and that the acid attack survivor has not been given credits in the film screened internationally.

However, she is getting credits in the film screened within the country.

On January 11, Delhi High Court had directed that credit be given to Bhat, who represented Lakshmi in her legal battle, for her contribution at the beginning of the movie.

Earlier Patiala House Court had passed a favourable order for Bhat. (ANI)

