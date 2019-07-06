Delhi HC Judge recuses himself from hearing Naresh Goyal's plea seeking quashing of LoC

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Justice Vibhu Bakhru of the Delhi High Court on Friday recused himself from hearing embattled Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's plea seeking quashing of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

The matter will now be heard by another bench of the High Court on July 9.

In his petition, Goyal mentioned that the LoC was issued against him without any basis.

Senior advocates, Maninder Singh and Vikas Pahwa appeared on behalf of Goyal in the Court today.

The circular was issued against Goyal by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) after it found several irregularities in the airline company, which had halted operations in April, earlier this year, after running out of cash.

On May 25, Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal were denied permission to travel abroad.

The duo was flying out of India from Mumbai on an Emirates flight when they were restricted from leaving the country by immigration authorities.

On March 25, Goyal, the then Jet Airways Chairman, had stepped down, paving way for lenders to bail out the financially troubled airline he set up 25 years ago.

According to the lawyers, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) had also summoned Goyal to join the probe on 10th July.

The MCA had earlier asked the SFIO to investigate Jet Airways for alleged syphoning of funds, misappropriation of accounts and file its report within six months.

Naresh Goyal has also challenged the several office memoranda issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

