Delhi HC lauds medical workers for their efforts to tackle COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has appreciated and applauded the work being done by the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and all others associated with them in various hospitals, dispensaries, and clinics in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

A division bench of Justices JR Midha and Jyoti Singh expressed satisfaction with the government's approach for taking requisite measures to the best of their capacity, despite the enormous pressures which are already existing on the hospital staff and other agencies.

"We also appreciate the brilliant work being done by other Government agencies on the Administrative side including police, armed forces, paramilitary forces, to name a few, who amongst other tasks are helping the health workers," the court said in its order on Friday.

The High Court disposed of a PIL filed by Yash Aggarwal and Chitrakshi seeking a direction to the respondents to provide medical aid and treatment to patients suffering from varied illnesses and diseases, other than COVID-19.

The court also directed a committee, which was constituted to oversee the health issues in wake of coronavirus outbreak, to continue to monitor the situation to ensure that non-COVID patients are also taken care of in hospitals of the national capital.

"Every sector today, be it the government or the private sector, working in the field of health or administration or law and order, is contributing in its own way, battling the pandemic, which surely includes the citizens, who in their own way are contributing to the fight against COVID-19. Every single day is posing new challenges," the court said.

"At this stage, therefore, for anyone to undermine the efforts put by the medical staff or the government agencies in providing medical aid and assistance, would, in our view, not only be wholly unfair and inappropriate but also demotivating for those working dedicatedly and tirelessly, 24x7 on the ground," it added.

The court further added that needless to state that if any citizen has any grievance, it can approach the competent authorities in the government, to seek appropriate redressal through the helplines and dedicated Whatsapp numbers. (ANI)