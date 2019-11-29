Delhi HC lifts stay on bar elections at Tis Hazari, Karkardooma district courts

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): As the situation in the district court complexes across the national capital has become normal, the Delhi High Court on Friday lifted the stay on the elections of Tis Hazari and Karkardooma district court bar associations.

The order was passed when a division bench of Justices GS Sistani and Anup Jairam Bhambhani was hearing the matter related to recent clashes between lawyers and Delhi Police personnel in the premises of Tis Hazari court on November 2.

Earlier, the elections of Tis Hazari district court bar association and Karkardooma district court bar association were scheduled to be held on November 5 and 7, respectively, but were stayed.

The elections were postponed after the lawyers across the city staged a protest demanding the Lawyers Protection Act to be enacted.

The clashes, which happened over an alleged parking issue, left several lawyers and police personnel injured. The Delhi High Court has ordered a judicial inquiry to be conducted into the clashes. (ANI)

