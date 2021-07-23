Delhi HC notice to Centre on 'drug lord' Sharafat Sheikh's plea against his detention under PIT NDPS Act

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central government on an alleged drug lord Sharafat Sheikh's petition challenging his detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup J Bhambhani asked the Centre to file its response and listed the matter for August.

Sheikh has challenged the impugned detention order dated April 1, 2021, passed by Joint Secretary, Government of India under section 3(1) of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988. He also sought to quash another order dated June 15, 2021, passed by Deputy Secretary, Government of India under section 9 (f) of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988.



Delhi Police has earlier booked Sharafat Sheikh alias Md Ayub under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988, a law under which preventive detention for a period of one year without bail is possible.

As per an official statement of Delhi Police, this is the first successful PIT-NDPS Act proposal of police found fit by screening committee headed by the NCB chief and further approved by Central Advisory Board of three Judges of Delhi High Court.

"Sharafat Sheikh alias Md Ayub is previously involved in 36 cases including five cases of NDPS Act and his criminal history goes back to 1986. Illicit drug trafficking activities clandestinely organised by him were needed to be curbed immediately, therefore, the provisions of the PITNDPS Act, 1988 were invoked, which provides for preventive detention for one year," the police statement said.

Accused Sharaf Sheikh is presently lodged in Tihar Jail in a case under NDPS Act. As per Delhi police, he is a habitual offender of the NDPS Act, 1985 and is involved in the illicit trafficking of drugs for the last many years. (ANI)

