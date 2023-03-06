Delhi HC notice to MCD over unpaid salaries to teachers, Class IV of Education Department

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on a plea moved by several teachers seeking direction to MCD to forthwith release due salaries since January 2023 to all the teachers and Class IV employees working in the Education Department of MCD and pay future salary also in time.

The Bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Monday expressed displeasure to MCD for the delay in giving salaries to its employees.

"When your Commissioner had assured us of timely payment of salaries then why salaries to teachers and class IV employees have not been paid" Chief Justice of asked MCD counsel.

High Court issued a notice to MCD on the teachers' petition filed through Advocate Ashok Agarwal. The next date is March 24, 2023.

The lawyer appearing for MCD teachers informed the Court that nearly 20,000 teachers have not been paid their due salaries since January 2023. It is also submitted that not only a teacher but all the Class IV employees of the Education Department of MCD have also not been paid their due salary for the months of January 2023 and February 2023 to date.

Due to non-payment of the salaries of petitioners, their families are facing serious financial problems due to that. In fact, they are unable to pay their children's school fees, EMIs, run their kitchen, etc, stated the plea. (ANI)