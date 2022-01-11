Delhi HC refused to entertain PIL against Delhi Govt front-paged advertisement wishing Christmas using public funds

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against Delhi Government's full-sized front-paged advertisement wishing Christmas to the citizen in almost all the mainstream newspapers across the country.

Petitioner sought direction to restrain the Government of NCT Delhi and Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) from using public funds on government advertisements which are allegedly primarily intended to project the individual functionaries of the government

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Tuesday after noting that the petitioner has already filed a complaint with the Committee on Content Regulations in Government Advertisement (CCRGA) and the same is pending for consideration.



Hence, we see no reason to entertain this writ petition. Liberty is however reserved with the Petitioner to approach the appropriate forum in case of any grievance following the disposal of the representation. This petition is disposed off in the above terms, says bench.

The petitioner, Kumar Piyush Pushkar, practising advocate submitted that the advertisement published by the respondent is violative of the mandate of the Supreme Court judgement. The publication of the advertisement was an arbitrary use of public funds to project the political fortune of Aam Aadmi Party and was without any public interest. The advertisement was published to gain political mileage at the behest of the party in power, he alleged.

While, Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, who appeared for Delhi Government submitted that the petitioner in the present matter is associated with BJP Party and have approached the forum for political motives. He further submitted that the said advertisement didn't violate any category/ guidelines elaborated by the Apex Court and has not violated all the principles laid down for content regulation.

The petitioner further stated that the Government of NCT Delhi is having jurisdiction in Delhi, whereas it published the advertisement throughout the country. The newspapers having collective coverage from Jammu to Kollam and from Ahmedabad to Kolkata were used for this nefarious purpose. The advertisement was published in full size mostly on the front page of the newspapers which is the costliest space for an advertisement.

The petition further stated that Elections are due in many states and many festivals are also round the corner. Therefore, chances are very high that the respondents would repeat the similar exercise again. (ANI)

