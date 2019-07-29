Delhi HC refuses to consider application of EC on disposal of EVM in North-West Delhi constituency

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to consider the application of Election Commission seeking the disposal of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the recent Lok Sabha elections in North-West Delhi constituency, from where the BJP lawmaker Hans Raj Hans had won.

The application was opposed by the counsel of Congress leader Rajesh Lilothia, who had contested against Hans in the constituency and moved a petition in the high court alleging that the latter had provided false information in the election affidavit.

On the petition, the court had earlier issued a direction to the poll body to preserve the records of the singer-turned-politician.

A bench of Justice Jayant Nath, today, after considering the observations raised by the counsel of the petitioner, refused to consider the application moved by the Election Commission.

The matter is slated to be heard on September 18.

In the petition, Lilothia had contended that the North-West Delhi lawmaker had made false declarations about his education and his wife's income.

The petitioner said that in an affidavit in 2009, Hans disclosed his highest educational qualification as 'PREP' from DAV College, Jalandhar which was completed in 1981, but in his affidavit filed on April 23 this year he disclosed his highest qualification as 'Matric' from Government Senior Secondary School, Dhaliwal, Jalandhar completed in 1978.

There was no mention of the 'PREP' from DAV College, Jalandhar, in the latest affidavit, the petitioner submitted. (ANI)

