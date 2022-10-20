Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea challenging complete ban on firecrackers in NCT

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain the plea challenging the order for a complete ban on the manufacture and sale and purchase of firecrackers in the National Capital Territory till January 1, 2023.

Justice Yashwant Varma said that as a similar matter is pending before the Supreme Court, it would not be appropriate for the bench to hear the petition now.

The petitioner Shiva Fireworks and others had moved a petition through advocates Pranjal Kishore and Aman Bansal. The petitioners are engaged in the sale, purchase and storage of green crackers.

The High Court said that it would not be appropriate for it to hear the plea as the matter is currently lying pending before the Supreme Court.

Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said that the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well with fine of Rs 5,000 and/ or imprisonment for three years in case of violation.

The Minister also said that strict action will be taken against those who burst crackers till Diwali and there is a provision of a fine of Rs 200 and/or jail for 6 months against them under section 268 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

Based upon recent orders of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Haryana Government directed to prohibit the manufacturing, sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers except for green crackers. (ANI)