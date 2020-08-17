Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea for CBI, ED probe into 'links' between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rana Kapoor

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe alleged links between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor.

The plea sought a detailed inquiry into the allegations that Vadra sold a painting for Rs 2 crore to Kapoor even though it was the property of the Congress party.

A bench of Justice Vibhu Bhakru, while refusing to hear the matter, raised jurisdiction issue on the petition.

The petition, filed by an NGO named Akhil Bhartiya Shanti Pratishthan, sought directions from the court for the registration of an FIR in person against the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rana Kapoor and Milind Deora for alleged money laundering, cheating, extortion, fraud and misrepresentation.

The plea alleged that Vadra in connivance with Milind Deora, partner conspirator, and Rana Kapoor who is a co-founder of the Yes Bank Ltd in a pre-planned manner performed an illegal act of money laundering with the intention of cheating and forgery.

It also claims that money laundering was done and executed in a pre-planned manner for generating black money under the garb of sale of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's painting made by legendary painter late MF Hussain.

That Vadra had sold the painting as its proprietor is the first part of illegal deal and conspiracy, the petition said.

The plea alleged that Kapoor is a part and parcel of the entire illegal execution for grabbing crores of rupees of public property under his power and authority which was done for generating black money through the public property for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI)

