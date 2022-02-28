Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea seeking title change of movie 'Prithviraj'

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking change in title name of Yash Raj Films' upcoming movie "Prithviraj" which stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles.

The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna after hearing the submission allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea.

The Petitioner submitted that Prithviraj was a great emperor and using the movie title 'Prithviraj' hurts the sentiments of society.

The Plea suggested that the title name of the movie should be "Great Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan".

Petitioner Rashtriya Pravasi Parishad, through their lawyer, submitted that using the great warrior's name without respectful prefixes is contrary to the Cinematograph Act.

According to the information available, the upcoming movie is a biopic of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. The story revolves around the First Battle Of Tarain led by Prithviraj Chauhan.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on June 10.

Recently, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared the release update with his followers, and dropped a few new posters of the film.

For his character of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Akshay wrote, "Parakram mein Arjun, pratiksha mein bhishma, aise mahaan samrat Prithviraj Chauhan ki bhumika karna ka saubhagya jevan mein kabhi kabhi milta hai. A role of a lifetime. Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan arriving in cinemas on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." (ANI)