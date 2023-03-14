Delhi HC refuses to "interfere" in non-selection of women boxers

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the non-selection of three women boxers for the World Boxing championship.

They sought a direction for their inclusion in the world boxing championship.

On the other hand, the High Court permitted the selected candidates to represent India in the championship beginning Wednesday onward in New Delhi.

However, the petitioner will be continued on the reserved list.

Justice Prathiba M Singh after perusing the original evaluation forms placed on record yesterday and the medal telly of the respondent players passed the order.

The high court perused the evaluation form of each of the players.

The case made by the petitioner yesterday was that they won medals from 2018 to 2022. Against this claim, a medals tally of the selected candidates was placed on a record by the counsel of the Federation that shows their performance, the court noted.

However, the court directed the respondents to file an affidavit on the petition within six weeks and a rejoinder, in thereafter four weeks.

The matter has been listed on August 24 for further hearing.



Manju Rani and other two women boxers have challenged their rejection. The petitioner boxers said they are gold medalists.

Advocate Hrishikesh Baruah appeared for the Federation and submitted that winning a gold medal of the qualifying criteria. Thereafter, the players are evaluated at the national camp on the basis of other criteria for the championships.

The petitioners have been evaluated and rejected.

It said that all three petitioners namely Manju Rani, Shiksha and Poonam are national gold medallists, which was held in December 2022 at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

All the Gold Medallists of the 6th Elite Women National Boxing Championship were selected except the petitioners for the World Boxing Championship which is going to be held in New Delhi from March 15.

The petition filed through advocate Sandeep Lamba said that on March 1 and March 3, the petitioners requested the relevant authorities to consider their names for selection in the women's world championship, but they did not get any fruitful results.

It was submitted that all three petitioners participated in the Elite Women National Boxing Coaching camp from 20 January 2023 to till 31 March 2023 at SAI Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports Patiala in Punjab, wherein nine weight categories out of twelve weight category have directly selected for Women World Boxing Championship, who won national champions and Gold Medallist as per the 6th Elite Women National Boxing Championship held on December 20 to 26 in last year at Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

It is submitted that all three petitioners are also entitled and eligible for selection in the Women's World Boxing Championship.

The petitioners had challenged the selection of three other players by the authorities. After hearing the submission, the high court directed the federation to place the evaluation sheet prepared for the selection of the players.

All three petitioners had sought a direction to the concerned authorities to pass appropriate order for considering the candidature of the petitioners in their respective weight categories in the Women's World Boxing Championship, 2023 to be held in New Delhi, India, from March 15. (ANI)

