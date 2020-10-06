Delhi HC refuses to stay suspension of Ashok Arora from post of SCBA Secretary

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the suspension of Ashok Arora from the post of Secretary, Supreme Court Bar Association.



A single-judge bench of Justice Mukta Gupta, turning down the plea filed by Ashok Arora challenging his suspension, said that no prima facie case is made out.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Ashok Arora challenging a resolution dated May 8 passed by the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association suspending Arora. He has urged the court to quash the resolution.

Arora has also sought a permanent injunction in favour of the plaintiff and to restraining the SCBA, its office bearers and employees from interfering in the functioning of the plaintiff to perform his duties as duly elected Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association for the remaining term for which he was elected. (ANI)

